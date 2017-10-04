NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Position Lowered by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,042 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in NVIDIA Corporation were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA Corporation by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,257,187 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,819,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,976 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation by 21.9% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,987,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $652,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,303 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation by 8.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,720,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $827,110,000 after acquiring an additional 463,306 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation by 20.0% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368,881 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $584,832,000 after acquiring an additional 895,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation by 19.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,758,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $687,931,000 after acquiring an additional 768,200 shares during the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA Corporation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA Corporation from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 9th. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective (up previously from $148.00) on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of NVIDIA Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.03 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.62.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) traded up 0.83% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.85. 6,847,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $63.70 and a 12 month high of $191.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.84 and its 200-day moving average is $144.33. The stock has a market cap of $108.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 1.28.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. NVIDIA Corporation had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 39.59%. The business’s revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post $3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. NVIDIA Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.86%.

In other NVIDIA Corporation news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.19, for a total transaction of $5,105,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,326.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Byron sold 409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $69,943.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,199 shares in the company, valued at $23,291,390.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 486,940 shares of company stock valued at $84,186,080 in the last three months. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nvidia Corporation focuses on personal computer (PC) graphics, graphics processing unit (GPU) and also on artificial intelligence (AI). The Company’s operates through two segments: GPU and Tegra Processor. The Company’s GPU product brands are aimed at specialized markets, including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

