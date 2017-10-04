Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (JSD) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.106 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.8% per year over the last three years.
Shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE JSD) traded down 0.63% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.28. 18,580 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $18.55.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The Fund invests primarily in a portfolio of below investment grade adjustable rate corporate debt instruments, including senior secured loans, second lien loans and other adjustable rate corporate debt instruments.
