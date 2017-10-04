Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio III (NXR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio III (NYSE:NXR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio III (NYSE:NXR) traded up 0.60% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.21. 9,551 shares of the stock were exchanged. Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio III has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $14.69.

Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio III Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is that it seeks to provide current income and stable dividends, exempt from regular federal and designated state income taxes, where applicable, consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of municipal obligations.

