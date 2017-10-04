Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund of Beneficial Interest (NPN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:NPN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund of Beneficial Interest has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.0% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:NPN) traded up 0.1861% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.3448. 2,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund of Beneficial Interest has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50.
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund of Beneficial Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund of Beneficial Interest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.