Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:NPN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund of Beneficial Interest has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.0% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:NPN) traded up 0.1861% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.3448. 2,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund of Beneficial Interest has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/nuveen-pennsylvania-municipal-value-fund-of-beneficial-interest-npn-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-05.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund of Beneficial Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund of Beneficial Interest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.