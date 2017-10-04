Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NMZ) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NMZ) traded up 0.0169% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.5923. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,391 shares. Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $13.43.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing primarily in a portfolio of municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities or certain territories in the United States.

