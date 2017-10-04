Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund Fund (NHA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund Fund (NYSE:NHA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund Fund (NYSE:NHA) remained flat at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund Fund has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $10.96.

