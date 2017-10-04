Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund of Beneficial Interest (NEV) Announces Not Available Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:NEV) announced a Not Available dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Thursday, November 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund of Beneficial Interest has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund of Beneficial Interest alerts:

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund of Beneficial Interest (NEV) traded down 0.263% on Wednesday, reaching $14.771. 21,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $14.48. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund of Beneficial Interest has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $15.95.

About Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund of Beneficial Interest

