Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (JDD) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (NYSE:JDD) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 47.3194332492708 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (NYSE:JDD) traded down 0.70% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.75. 31,349 shares of the stock were exchanged. Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

About Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end investment company. The Fund’s investment objectives are high current income and total return. The Fund invests approximately equal proportions in the United States and foreign dividend-paying common stocks, dividend-paying common stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), emerging markets sovereign debt, and adjustable rate senior loans.

