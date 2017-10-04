Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities (JMLP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities (NASDAQ:JMLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.246 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities (JMLP) traded up 0.11% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.04. 23,211 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.32. Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $11.51.

About Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of total return, including current distributions and capital appreciation. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its managed assets in energy Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs).

