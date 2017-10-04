Nuvectra Corporation (NVTR) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

NVTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nuvectra Corporation from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvectra Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Nuvectra Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Nuvectra Corporation (NVTR) opened at 13.12 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is $140.37 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average is $12.29. Nuvectra Corporation has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $13.41.

Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 million. Nuvectra Corporation had a negative return on equity of 56.68% and a negative net margin of 232.31%. Nuvectra Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nuvectra Corporation will post ($4.77) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott F. Drees acquired 10,000 shares of Nuvectra Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $117,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Nuvectra Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Nuvectra Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Nuvectra Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nuvectra Corporation by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Nuvectra Corporation by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Nuvectra Corporation Company Profile

Nuvectra Corporation is a neurostimulation company that focuses on helping physicians to improve the lives of people with chronic neurological conditions. The Company’s Algovita Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System (Algovita) is the Company’s commercial offering and is Conformite Europeene (CE) marked and the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and/or limbs.

