Nustar Energy L.P. (NS) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.04

News stories about Nustar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nustar Energy L.P. earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the pipeline company an impact score of 45.4608935074824 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Nustar Energy L.P. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nustar Energy L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Nustar Energy L.P. in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nustar Energy L.P. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Nustar Energy L.P. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nustar Energy L.P. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

Nustar Energy L.P. (NS) opened at 40.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.84 and a beta of 1.40. Nustar Energy L.P. has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $55.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.90.

Nustar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.28). Nustar Energy L.P. had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $435.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nustar Energy L.P. will post $1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jesse D. Bates bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $43,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,832.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Greehey bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.86 per share, for a total transaction of $2,093,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,421,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,235,543.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 101,000 shares of company stock worth $4,070,288. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nustar Energy L.P. Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. is engaged in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia; the terminalling and storage of petroleum products, and the marketing of petroleum products. The Company’s segments include pipeline, storage and fuels marketing. The pipeline segment consists of the transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil and anhydrous ammonia.

