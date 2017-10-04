Numis Securities Ltd Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (DMGT)

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Numis Securities Ltd in a report issued on Monday. They presently have a GBX 970 ($12.87) price target on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DMGT. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 785 ($10.41) price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 895 ($11.87) price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.16) target price (down previously from GBX 650 ($8.62)) on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.82) target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 803 ($10.65).

Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (DMGT) opened at 639.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 620.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 670.75. The company’s market cap is GBX 2.26 billion. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a 1-year low of GBX 605.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 836.00.

In other news, insider The Viscount Rothermere sold 88,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 613 ($8.13), for a total value of £541,800.05 ($718,663.02). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 67 shares of company stock worth $42,656.

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C Company Profile

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manages a multinational portfolio of companies that provide a range of businesses and consumers with information, analysis, insight, news and entertainment. The Company’s segments include RMS, dmg information, dmg events, Euromoney and dmg media. The RMS segment produces risk models, software applications and analytical data services used by the global risk and insurance industry to quantify and manage catastrophic risks.

