Numeric Investors LLC Has $4.75 Million Position in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp (BSTC)

Numeric Investors LLC lessened its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,390 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC owned 1.34% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSTC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp by 122.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp by 1.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp by 7.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp by 16.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp during the second quarter worth $206,000. 55.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BSTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioSpecifics Technologies Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub downgraded BioSpecifics Technologies Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $72.00 price target on BioSpecifics Technologies Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp (NASDAQ BSTC) opened at 47.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.29. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $58.79. The company has a market cap of $338.14 million, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.76.

About BioSpecifics Technologies Corp

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company involved in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications. The Company has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures, a Bermuda unlimited liability company (Endo Global Ventures), an affiliate of Endo International plc (Endo), for injectable collagenase for marketed indications and indications in development.

