Numeric Investors LLC Has $4.12 Million Position in Continental Building Products, Inc. (CBPX)

Numeric Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC owned about 0.46% of Continental Building Products worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBPX. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 29.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,688,000 after buying an additional 51,644 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Continental Building Products in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 8.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Continental Building Products in the second quarter valued at about $570,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Continental Building Products in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Continental Building Products in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Continental Building Products, Inc. (CBPX) opened at 26.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.79. Continental Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $26.53.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.60 million. Continental Building Products had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Building Products, Inc. will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Building Products, Inc is a manufacturer of gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products. The Company operates through wallboard segment. Gypsum wallboard is a primary building material used in residential and commercial construction and in repair and remodel (R&R). It offers customers a range of gypsum wallboard products, including LiftLite, its lightweight product designed to lift and install; its Mold Defense line of products designed for protection against mold and mildew, and its Weather Defense line of moisture and mold-resistant exterior sheathing.

