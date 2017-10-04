Numeric Investors LLC Buys 46,000 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC)

Numeric Investors LLC raised its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 434.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the quarter. Numeric Investors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of InterDigital worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 74.6% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 180.0% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 17.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 29.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 70.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get InterDigital Inc. alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Sidoti raised shares of InterDigital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterDigital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.75.

In other InterDigital news, EVP James J. Nolan sold 2,294 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $163,562.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,194.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Mcquilkin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,948,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/numeric-investors-llc-buys-46000-shares-of-interdigital-inc-idcc.html.

Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) opened at 75.15 on Wednesday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $102.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.93.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. InterDigital had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The business had revenue of $135.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post $3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the Wireless communications provider to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. This is an increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 13.00%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies for wireless communications. The Company is focused on three technology areas: cellular wireless technology, Internet of things (IoT) technology, and, through its Hillcrest Laboratories, Inc (Hillcrest Labs) subsidiary, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.