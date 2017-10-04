Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) – KeyCorp issued their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for Nucor Corporation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Nucor Corporation alerts:

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.06). Nucor Corporation had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/nucor-corporation-nue-to-post-q3-2017-earnings-of-0-79-per-share-keycorp-forecasts.html.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Longbow Research downgraded Nucor Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.01 to $56.04 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nucor Corporation from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Nucor Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $68.00 price objective on Nucor Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Nucor Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.12.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) opened at 55.96 on Monday. Nucor Corporation has a 12 month low of $45.30 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Nucor Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

In other Nucor Corporation news, Director Victoria F. Haynes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $137,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,886.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Sumoski sold 2,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $156,431.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,680.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,604 shares of company stock worth $1,351,495. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor Corporation by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,573,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,479,954,000 after buying an additional 319,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor Corporation by 1,900.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,654,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,293,202,000 after buying an additional 20,571,970 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Nucor Corporation by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,759,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,275,000 after buying an additional 750,796 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nucor Corporation by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,471,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,776,000 after buying an additional 352,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor Corporation by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,715,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,600,000 after buying an additional 389,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation Company Profile

Nucor Corporation (Nucor) manufactures steel and steel products. The Company produces direct reduced iron (DRI) for use in its steel mills. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products and raw materials. The steel mills segment produces and distributes sheet steel (hot-rolled, cold-rolled and galvanized), plate steel, structural steel (wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling and sheet piling) and bar steel (blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing bar, merchant bar, wire rod and special bar quality).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.