NOW Inc. (DNOW) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get NOW Inc. alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DNOW. BidaskClub raised shares of NOW from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 23rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co dropped their price target on shares of NOW from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of NOW and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NOW in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of NOW from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.10.

NOW (DNOW) traded down 2.86% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.59. 820,413 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.46 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38. NOW has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $23.53.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). NOW had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NOW will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “NOW Inc. (DNOW) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/now-inc-dnow-lowered-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 16,819.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,399,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $193,337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,262 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NOW by 42.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,515,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,615,000 after buying an additional 1,353,934 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NOW by 50.1% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,333,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,518,000 after buying an additional 779,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NOW by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,787,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,030,000 after buying an additional 739,256 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NOW by 98.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,434,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,323,000 after buying an additional 710,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About NOW

NOW Inc (NOW) is a global distributor to the oil and gas and industrial markets. The Company operates under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. Its segments include the United States, Canada and International. As of December 31, 2016, its segments, the United States, Canada and International, had over 200, 55 and 35 locations, respectively.

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.