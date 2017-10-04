Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,613 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Stryker Corporation were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Stryker Corporation by 276.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,487,000 after buying an additional 198,035 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its position in Stryker Corporation by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 56,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,090,000. Finally, British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its position in Stryker Corporation by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 133,596 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker Corporation alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stake in Stryker Corporation (SYK)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/northwestern-mutual-wealth-management-co-increases-stake-in-stryker-corporation-syk.html.

Shares of Stryker Corporation (SYK) opened at 143.63 on Wednesday. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $106.48 and a 12 month high of $148.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.76.

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Stryker Corporation had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post $6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker Corporation’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Stryker Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Citigroup Inc. raised their price objective on Stryker Corporation from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Stryker Corporation in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Stryker Corporation in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.78.

In other news, insider Graham A. Mclean sold 1,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $164,396.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,853.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Floyd sold 19,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $2,790,730.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,429 shares of company stock worth $3,686,927. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stryker Corporation

Stryker Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company offers a range of medical technologies, including orthopedic, medical and surgical, and neurotechnology and spine products. The Company’s segments include Orthopaedics; MedSurg; Neurotechnology and Spine, and Corporate and Other. The Orthopaedics segment includes reconstructive (hip and knee) and trauma implant systems and other related products.

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.