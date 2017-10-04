Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/2/2017 – Northrop Grumman Corporation had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $285.00.

9/29/2017 – Northrop Grumman Corporation had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a $269.00 price target on the stock.

9/26/2017 – Northrop Grumman Corporation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “As one of the top largest U.S. defense contractors, Northrop continues to enjoy strong presence in Air Force, Space & Cyber Security programs. Moreover, its product innovation and focus on strengthening its ISR wing will help maintain a stable earnings stream amid the rapidly changing needs of the defense landscape. The company maintains a strong balance sheet and steady cash flow that offer substantial financial flexibility. Also, recent budgetary amendments made by the Trump administration have been in favor of defense biggies like Northrop. However, too much dependence on fixed-price contracts remains a concern for the stock. Moreover, higher operating expenses drag down Northrop's profit margin. Also the company underperformed its broader industry in past one year.”

9/21/2017 – Northrop Grumman Corporation had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2017 – Northrop Grumman Corporation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $309.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “As one of the top largest U.S. defense contractors, Northrop continues to enjoy strong presence in Air Force, Space & Cyber Security programs. Moreover, its product innovation and focus on strengthening its ISR wing will help maintain a stable earnings stream amid the rapidly changing needs of the defense landscape. The company maintains a strong balance sheet and steady cash flow that offer substantial financial flexibility. To this end, apart from paying solid dividends to its shareholders, Northrop also follows a share buyback policy to maintain a disciplined cash deployment strategy. Also, recent budgetary amendments made by the Trump administration have been in favor of defense biggies like Northrop. However, too much dependence on fixed-price contracts remains a concern for the stock.”

9/20/2017 – Northrop Grumman Corporation had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Vertical Research. They now have a $296.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $280.00.

9/18/2017 – Northrop Grumman Corporation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “As one of the top largest U.S. defense contractors, Northrop continues to enjoy strong presence in Air Force, Space & Cyber Security programs. Moreover, its product innovation and focus on strengthening its ISR wing will help maintain a stable earnings stream amid the rapidly changing needs of the defense landscape. The company maintains a strong balance sheet and steady cash flow that offer substantial financial flexibility. However, challenging economic and political factors have been raising concerns. Moreover, too much dependence on fixed-price contracts remains a concern for the stock. Also the company underperformed the broader industry in past one year.”

9/14/2017 – Northrop Grumman Corporation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $299.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “As one of the top largest U.S. defense contractors, Northrop continues to enjoy strong presence in Air Force, Space & Cyber Security programs. Moreover, its product innovation and focus on strengthening its ISR wing will help maintain a stable earnings stream amid the rapidly changing needs of the defense landscape. The company maintains a strong balance sheet and steady cash flow that offer substantial financial flexibility. With rising demand for arsenals across the globe, foreign military sales continue to be a major growth driver for Northrop. However, challenging economic and political factors have been raising concerns. Moreover, too much dependence on fixed-price contracts remains a concern for the stock.”

9/12/2017 – Northrop Grumman Corporation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “As one of the top largest U.S. defense contractors, Northrop continues to enjoy strong presence in Air Force, Space & Cyber Security programs. Moreover, its product innovation and focus on strengthening its ISR wing will help maintain a stable earnings stream amid the rapidly changing needs of the defense landscape. The company maintains a strong balance sheet and steady cash flow that offer substantial financial flexibility. With rising demand for arsenals across the globe, foreign military sales continue to be a major growth driver for Northrop. However, challenging economic and political factors have been raising concerns. Moreover, too much dependence on fixed-price contracts remains a concern for the stock. Also the stock underperformed the broader industry in the last one year.”

9/5/2017 – Northrop Grumman Corporation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “As one of the top largest U.S. defense contractors, Northrop continues to enjoy strong presence in Air Force, Space & Cyber Security programs. Moreover, its product innovation and focus on strengthening its ISR wing will help maintain a stable earnings stream amid the rapidly changing needs of the defense landscape. The company maintains a strong balance sheet and steady cash flow that offer substantial financial flexibility. With rising demand for arsenals across the globe, foreign military sales continue to be a major growth driver for Northrop. However, challenging economic and political factors have been raising concerns. Moreover, too much dependence on fixed-price contracts remains a concern for the stock.”

9/4/2017 – Northrop Grumman Corporation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “As one of the top largest U.S. defense contractors, Northrop continues to enjoy strong presence in Air Force, Space & Cyber Security programs. Moreover, its product innovation and focus on strengthening its ISR wing will help maintain a stable earnings stream amid the rapidly changing needs of the defense landscape. The company maintains a strong balance sheet and steady cash flow that offer substantial financial flexibility. With rising demand for arsenals across the globe, foreign military sales continue to be a major growth driver for Northrop. However, challenging economic and political factors have been raising concerns. Moreover, too much dependence on fixed-price contracts remains a concern for the stock.”

8/29/2017 – Northrop Grumman Corporation was given a new $294.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/24/2017 – Northrop Grumman Corporation had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen and Company. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2017 – Northrop Grumman Corporation had its “conviction-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The). They now have a $309.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2017 – Northrop Grumman Corporation was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/8/2017 – Northrop Grumman Corporation is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $279.00 price target on the stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) opened at 291.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.82 and a 200-day moving average of $258.58. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52-week low of $212.02 and a 52-week high of $292.32.

Get Northrop Grumman Corporation alerts:

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.31. Northrop Grumman Corporation had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post $12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Northrop Grumman Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

In other news, VP Lisa R. Davis sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $96,612.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $252,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation is a global security company. The Company provides products, systems and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike, and logistics and modernization. The Company’s segments include Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems and Technology Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.