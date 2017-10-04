Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Holdings Reduced by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation by 7.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,758,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $451,425,000 after purchasing an additional 124,500 shares during the period. AHL Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation by 4.0% during the second quarter. AHL Partners LLP now owns 22,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation by 78.6% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 23,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after buying an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation by 16.9% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 27,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation by 1.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE NOC) traded up 0.26% on Wednesday, reaching $291.84. The company had a trading volume of 163,406 shares. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12 month low of $212.02 and a 12 month high of $292.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $273.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.58. The company has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Northrop Grumman Corporation had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post $12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Northrop Grumman Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

In other news, VP Lisa R. Davis sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $96,612.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,983.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Argus boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman Corporation from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrop Grumman Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.72.

Northrop Grumman Corporation Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation is a global security company. The Company provides products, systems and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike, and logistics and modernization. The Company’s segments include Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems and Technology Services.

