Northern Trust Corp Sells 23,658 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,658 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.23% of AptarGroup worth $66,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 5,710.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,339 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,776,000 after purchasing an additional 377,227 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,868,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,828,000 after purchasing an additional 355,044 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 40.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,179,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,800,000 after purchasing an additional 342,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the second quarter worth $28,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $164,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,298.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,843,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE ATR) opened at 88.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.29 and its 200-day moving average is $83.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.96. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.32 and a 12-month high of $90.79.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $617.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.74 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 9.36%. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post $3.34 EPS for the current year.

ATR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Vertical Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc is a provider of a range of packaging, dispensing and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, homecare, prescription drug, consumer healthcare, injectables, food and beverage markets. The Company has manufacturing facilities located throughout the world, including North America, Europe, Asia and South America.

