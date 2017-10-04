Northern Trust Corp Purchases 106,638 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (STL)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,756,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,638 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.03% of Sterling Bancorp worth $64,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STL. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 402.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 10,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard L. O’toole purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,176.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Burt Steinberg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $218,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,994.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

STL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.31.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE STL) opened at 24.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.07. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $25.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.93.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $126.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post $0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company is a bank holding company that owns the Sterling National Bank (the Bank). The Bank specializes in the delivery of services and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities it serves. The Bank offers a line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services.

