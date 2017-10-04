Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,686,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 32,097 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.91% of Keysight Technologies worth $65,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE KEYS) opened at 42.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average is $39.21. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $43.15.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $832.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.38 million. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post $2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Gasparian sold 2,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $111,523.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 15,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $614,215.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America Corporation set a $53.00 target price on Keysight Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a $46.00 target price on Keysight Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Keysight Technologies, Inc is a measurement company engaged in providing electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries. The Company provides electronic design and test instruments and systems and related software, software design tools and related services that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment and operation of electronics equipment.

