Northcoast Research Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Signet Jewelers Limited in a report issued on Friday. Northcoast Research analyst K. Szafraniec now expects that the company will earn $7.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.50. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Signet Jewelers Limited had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 20.86%. Signet Jewelers Limited's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SIG. Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers Limited in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers Limited in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Signet Jewelers Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers Limited in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers Limited in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.93.

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) traded down 1.11% on Monday, hitting $66.88. 1,220,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $46.09 and a 12 month high of $101.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.06 and its 200 day moving average is $62.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Signet Jewelers Limited’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 359,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,904,000 after buying an additional 71,364 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited in the 1st quarter worth about $1,213,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000.

About Signet Jewelers Limited

Signet Jewelers Limited is a retailer of diamond jewelry. The Company’s segments include the Sterling Jewelers division; the Zale division, which consists of the Zale Jewelry and Piercing Pagoda segments; the UK Jewelry division, and Other. The Sterling Jewelers division’s stores operate in the United States principally as Kay Jewelers (Kay), Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry (Jared) and Jared Vault.

