Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Holdings in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,549,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $668,939,000 after purchasing an additional 616,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,280,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,874,000 after buying an additional 148,240 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,008,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $290,100,000 after buying an additional 305,946 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $224,937,000 after buying an additional 436,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,468,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,971,000 after buying an additional 308,900 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John A. Pilla sold 10,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $752,564.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,046.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles L. Chadwell sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $504,834.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,603.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) opened at 77.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.36. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $79.29.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. will post $5.24 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPR. ValuEngine cut Spirit Aerosystems Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.28.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc is a non-original equipment manufacturer (OEM), aircraft parts designer and manufacturer of commercial aero-structures. The Company is also a supplier of aero-structures. The Company operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems and Wing Systems.

