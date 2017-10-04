Nordea Investment Management AB Has $2.02 Million Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 82.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up from $111.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.74.

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE THO) opened at 128.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.71 and a 200-day moving average of $102.33. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $129.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.37.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The construction company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.31. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post $8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Peter Busch Orthwein sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $320,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,396,352 shares in the company, valued at $160,580,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thor Industries, Inc manufactures a range of recreational vehicles (RVs) in the United States and sells those vehicles primarily in the United States and Canada.

