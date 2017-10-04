Noble Corporation (NE) Bonds Drop 1.5% During Trading

An issue of Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE) bonds fell 1.5% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Monday. The debt issue has a 7.75% coupon and will mature on January 15, 2024. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $87.75 and were trading at $88.50 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NE. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Noble Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup Inc. lowered Noble Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $4.70 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Noble Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America Corporation cut shares of Noble Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noble Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Noble Corporation (NYSE NE) traded up 0.113% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.445. 924,999 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s market cap is $1.09 billion. Noble Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $8.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.31.

Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Noble Corporation had a negative net margin of 122.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $278.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Noble Corporation will post ($1.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Noble Corporation by 1.4% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Advantus Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Noble Corporation by 3.6% in the first quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 31,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Corporation by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Corporation by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 38,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Corporation by 0.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 178,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noble Corporation Company Profile

Noble Corporation is an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company performs contract drilling services with its fleet of 79 mobile offshore drilling units and one floating production storage and offloading unit (NYSE:NE) located globally.

