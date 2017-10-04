NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has $2,666,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan maintained its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock at the close of the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.9% in the second quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 55.8% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 56.7% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.6% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International Inc. alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $141.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.22.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has $2,666,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/nj-state-employees-deferred-compensation-plan-has-2666000-position-in-honeywell-international-inc-hon.html.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.02, for a total value of $110,027.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,288.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer H. Mak sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $57,397.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,363 shares in the company, valued at $186,267.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 354,108 shares of company stock worth $48,886,463. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) opened at 142.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $108.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.95. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.25 and a 52-week high of $143.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.33 and its 200 day moving average is $133.46. Honeywell International also was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 4,975 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 394% compared to the typical volume of 1,008 put options.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post $7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.