Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $473,000 Position in International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines Corporation were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines Corporation by 845.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Corporation by 85.1% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 14.8% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 2.0% during the first quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines Corporation alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/nicolet-bankshares-inc-has-473000-position-in-international-business-machines-corporation-ibm.html.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vetr upgraded International Business Machines Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.02 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a report on Friday, June 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Business Machines Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.12.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) opened at 146.78 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $139.13 and a 12-month high of $182.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.27. The company has a market cap of $136.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.95. International Business Machines Corporation also saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 10,093 call options on the company. This is an increase of 136% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,279 call options.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.23. International Business Machines Corporation had a return on equity of 71.53% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post $13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. International Business Machines Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 49.88%.

International Business Machines Corporation Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services (GBS), Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems and Global Financing. The Cognitive Solutions segment delivers a spectrum of capabilities, from descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics to cognitive systems.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.