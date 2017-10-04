NIC Inc. (EGOV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NIC Inc. provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses. Its Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; hunting/ fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut NIC from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on NIC in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital raised NIC from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on NIC from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Sidoti cut NIC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.29.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) traded up 0.29% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.35. The company had a trading volume of 38,593 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.79. NIC has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.41.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 million. NIC had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 38.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIC will post $0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NIC by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,145,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,348,000 after buying an additional 665,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIC by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,962,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,993,000 after buying an additional 59,123 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIC by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NIC by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,085,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,529,000 after acquiring an additional 19,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIC by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC now owns 1,863,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,647,000 after acquiring an additional 321,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

