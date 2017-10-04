NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP (NGL) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP (NYSE:NGL) traded up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.70 and last traded at $11.80. 499,451 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,303,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

A number of analysts have commented on NGL shares. BidaskClub lowered NGL ENERGY PARTNERS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NGL ENERGY PARTNERS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of NGL ENERGY PARTNERS in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut NGL ENERGY PARTNERS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, FBR & Co dropped their price objective on NGL ENERGY PARTNERS from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.11. The company’s market capitalization is $1.49 billion.

NGL ENERGY PARTNERS (NYSE:NGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. NGL ENERGY PARTNERS had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Equities research analysts predict that NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current year.

NGL ENERGY PARTNERS announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 29th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.86 per share, with a total value of $664,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 814,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,215,734.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NGL ENERGY PARTNERS by 410.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in NGL ENERGY PARTNERS by 32.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in NGL ENERGY PARTNERS by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in NGL ENERGY PARTNERS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in NGL ENERGY PARTNERS by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NGL ENERGY PARTNERS

NGL Energy Partners LP owns and operates a vertically integrated energy business. The Company’s segments are crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, refined products and renewables, and corporate and other. Its crude oil logistics segment includes owned and leased crude oil storage terminals, and owned and leased pipeline injection stations.

