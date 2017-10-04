NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) Position Increased by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 0.9% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.07% of NextEra Energy worth $45,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. NGAM Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.9% during the second quarter. NGAM Advisors L.P. now owns 63,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,832,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.7% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kraus & Co boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 35,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,908,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price (up previously from $144.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.33.

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) opened at 146.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.31. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.49 and a 52-week high of $151.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.10. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post $6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.9825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 45.02%.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $4,411,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John W. Ketchum sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,385 shares of company stock worth $9,314,382 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc (NEE) is a holding company. The Company is an electric power companies in North America and, through its subsidiary NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (NEER) and its affiliated entities, is the generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun. NEE also owns and/or operates generation, transmission and distribution facilities to support its services to retail and wholesale customers, and has investments in gas infrastructure assets.

