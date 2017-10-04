NEXT plc (NXT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 45 on November 1st

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.60) per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NEXT plc (LON NXT) opened at 5300.00 on Wednesday. NEXT plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,565.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 5,355.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 7.55 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,580.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,252.22.

NXT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($53.06) target price on shares of NEXT plc in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays PLC restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($51.73) target price on shares of NEXT plc in a research report on Friday, June 30th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,580 ($60.75) price target on shares of NEXT plc in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on NEXT plc from GBX 4,600 ($61.02) to GBX 5,200 ($68.97) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on NEXT plc from GBX 4,129 ($54.77) to GBX 4,737 ($62.83) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NEXT plc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,438.55 ($58.87).

In related news, insider Caroline Goodall bought 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,294 ($56.96) per share, for a total transaction of £19,323 ($25,630.72). Also, insider Michael J. Roney bought 9,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,386 ($58.18) per share, for a total transaction of £397,415.46 ($527,146.12).

NEXT plc Company Profile

NEXT plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering clothing, footwear, accessories and home products. The Company’s segments include NEXT Retail, a chain of over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; NEXT Directory, an online and catalogue shopping business with over four million active customers and international Websites serving approximately 70 countries; NEXT International Retail, with approximately 200 mainly franchised stores; NEXT Sourcing, which designs and sources NEXT branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells Lipsy branded younger women’s fashion products, and Property Management, which holds properties and property leases which are sub-let to other segments and external parties.

