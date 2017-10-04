NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK) Shares Up 8.8%

Shares of NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.04 and last traded at $11.87. 9,436,334 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 308% from the average session volume of 2,314,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLNK. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NewLink Genetics Corporation in a report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NewLink Genetics Corporation from $14.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NewLink Genetics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NewLink Genetics Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of NewLink Genetics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.87. The company’s market capitalization is $349.23 million.

NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.21. NewLink Genetics Corporation had a negative net margin of 161.94% and a negative return on equity of 55.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NewLink Genetics Corporation will post ($2.82) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in NewLink Genetics Corporation by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in NewLink Genetics Corporation by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in NewLink Genetics Corporation by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in NewLink Genetics Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

About NewLink Genetics Corporation

NewLink Genetics Corporation is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s portfolio includes biologic and small-molecule immunotherapy product candidates for a range of oncology indications.

