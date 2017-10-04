Newalta’s (NAL) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at TD Securities

TD Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Newalta Co. (TSE:NAL) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a C$1.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NAL. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Newalta from C$3.00 to C$1.90 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Newalta from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Newalta from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.66.

Shares of Newalta (NAL) opened at 0.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is $73.16 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. Newalta has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.63.

In other news, Director Gordon E. Pridham acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,000.00.

Newalta Company Profile

Newalta Corporation is a Canada-based provider of engineered environmental solutions to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Heavy Oil and Oilfield. The Company’s Heavy Oil segment processes oilfield-generated wastes, including treatment, water disposal, salt cavern disposal, landfilling, and the sale of recovered crude oil.

