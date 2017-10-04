New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 16,371 Shares of Kohl’s Corporation (KSS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,371 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.23% of Kohl’s Corporation worth $14,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Corporation by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s Corporation by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s Corporation by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s Corporation by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000.

Get Kohl's Corporation alerts:

Shares of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) opened at 44.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.65. Kohl’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $59.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Kohl’s Corporation had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 13.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kohl’s Corporation will post $3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Kohl’s Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/new-york-state-common-retirement-fund-sells-16371-shares-of-kohls-corporation-kss.html.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup Inc. boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s Corporation from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Kohl’s Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Kohl’s Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on Kohl’s Corporation from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.55.

Kohl’s Corporation Profile

Kohl’s Corporation (Kohl’s) is an operator of department stores. The Company operates approximately 1,154 Kohl’s department stores, a Website (www.Kohls.com), approximately 12 FILA outlets, and approximately three Off-Aisle clearance centers. The Company’s stores and Website sell moderately-priced private label and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.