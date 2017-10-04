Netshoes (CAYMAN) Ltd’s (NETS) Lock-Up Period Will End on October 9th

Netshoes (CAYMAN)’s (NASDAQ:NETS) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, October 9th. Netshoes (CAYMAN) had issued 8,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 12th. The total size of the offering was $148,500,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of Netshoes (CAYMAN)’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NETS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netshoes (CAYMAN) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered Netshoes (CAYMAN) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netshoes (CAYMAN) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.90.

Shares of Netshoes (NETS) opened at 13.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average is $17.06. The firm’s market capitalization is $313.56 million. Netshoes has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $26.96.

Netshoes (CAYMAN) (NASDAQ:NETS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $139.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.48 million. Netshoes (CAYMAN) had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 41.82%. On average, analysts expect that Netshoes will post ($1.17) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NETS. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Netshoes (CAYMAN) during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Netshoes (CAYMAN) in the second quarter valued at approximately $750,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Netshoes (CAYMAN) in the second quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Netshoes (CAYMAN) in the second quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Netshoes (CAYMAN) in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Netshoes (Cayman) Limited is a sports and lifestyle online retailer in Latin America. The Company focuses on offering an online consumer platform in Latin America. The Company operates through two segments: Brazil and International. The Company operates in Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico. The Brazil segment consists of retail sales of consumer products from all of its verticals (which includes sales of sporting goods and related garments, as well as fashion and beauty goods) carried out through its sites Netshoes.com.br and Zattini.com.br and third-party sites that it manages, as well as its business to business offline operation.

