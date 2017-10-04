Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (UEPS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UEPS. BidaskClub upgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 10th.

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. alerts:

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) opened at 9.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12. The company has a market cap of $552.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.77. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $13.81.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post $1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/net-1-ueps-technologies-inc-ueps-upgraded-by-valuengine-to-strong-buy.html.

In related news, Director Paul Edwards sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,787.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Stefan Seabrooke sold 24,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $241,159.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,158.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEPS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,652,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,298,000 after purchasing an additional 195,767 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 965,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 76,425 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 685,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 93,734 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 634,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 183,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 397,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc is a provider of payment solutions, transaction processing services and financial technology across multiple industries. The Company develops and markets a transaction processing solution that encompasses its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.