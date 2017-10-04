Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (UEPS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UEPS. BidaskClub upgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 10th.
Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) opened at 9.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12. The company has a market cap of $552.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.77. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $13.81.
Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post $1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Paul Edwards sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,787.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Stefan Seabrooke sold 24,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $241,159.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,158.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEPS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,652,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,298,000 after purchasing an additional 195,767 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 965,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 76,425 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 685,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 93,734 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 634,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 183,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 397,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.
About Net 1 UEPS Technologies
Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc is a provider of payment solutions, transaction processing services and financial technology across multiple industries. The Company develops and markets a transaction processing solution that encompasses its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.