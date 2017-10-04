Ned N. Fleming III Sells 66,200 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (VBTX) Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) insider Ned N. Fleming III sold 66,200 shares of Veritex Holdings stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $1,774,822.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ VBTX) opened at 27.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $420.51 million, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.66. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $29.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average is $26.67.

Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Veritex Holdings had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post $1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Veritex Holdings in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Veritex Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens set a $32.00 target price on Veritex Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veritex Holdings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritex Holdings by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 143,718 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings by 224.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 23,977 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings by 21.6% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 596,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,704,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings by 19.6% during the second quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 349,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 57,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Veritex Holdings by 36.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 306,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after buying an additional 81,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex Holdings

Veritex Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank (the Bank), a Texas state chartered bank, provides relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of small to medium-sized businesses and professionals.

