Navient Corporation (NAVI) Stake Increased by AHL Partners LLP

AHL Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,892 shares during the quarter. AHL Partners LLP owned about 0.17% of Navient Corporation worth $7,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Navient Corporation by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,295,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Navient Corporation by 2,615.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,395,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,797,000 after acquiring an additional 20,607,439 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Navient Corporation by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,130,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,017,000 after acquiring an additional 113,420 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Navient Corporation by 446.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,696,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $94,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653,171 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Navient Corporation by 6.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,429,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,403,000 after acquiring an additional 319,939 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Navient Corporation alerts:

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) traded down 0.368% on Wednesday, hitting $14.905. The stock had a trading volume of 106,061 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.80. Navient Corporation has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.727 and a beta of 2.48.

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Navient Corporation had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Navient Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Navient Corporation will post $1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Navient Corporation’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NAVI. BidaskClub raised Navient Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Navient Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Navient Corporation from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised Navient Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Navient Corporation in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

In related news, EVP John M. Kane sold 28,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $433,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Navient Corporation (NAVI) Stake Increased by AHL Partners LLP” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/navient-corporation-navi-stake-increased-by-ahl-partners-llp.html.

About Navient Corporation

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. The Company holds the portfolio of education loans insured or federally guaranteed under the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.