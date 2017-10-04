Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) (NLS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:NLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Nautilus, Inc. helps people achieve a fit and healthy lifestyle through proper exercise, rest and nutrition. With a brand portfolio that includes Nautilus, Bowflex, SchwinnFitness, StairMaster and Trimline, Nautilus manufactures and markets a complete line of innovative health and fitness products through direct, commercial and retail channels. “

Get Nautilus Group Inc. (The) alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on shares of Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Shares of Nautilus Group, Inc. (NLS) opened at 17.25 on Wednesday. Nautilus Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $21.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $531.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 2.13.

Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.71 million. Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Nautilus Group, Inc. will post $1.12 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) (NLS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/nautilus-group-inc-the-nls-upgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In related news, Director Richard A. Horn sold 7,500 shares of Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $125,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,154.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) by 2.4% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) by 0.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc is a consumer fitness products company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct and Retail. Its principal business activities include designing, developing, sourcing and marketing of cardio and strength fitness products and related accessories for consumer use, primarily in the United States and Canada, but also in international markets outside North America.

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Group Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Group Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.