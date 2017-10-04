Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Natixis SA (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Natixis SA (NTXFY) opened at 78.39 on Tuesday. Natixis SA has a 12-month low of $48.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.53.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/natixis-sa-ntxfy-upgraded-by-credit-suisse-group-to-outperform.html.

About Natixis SA

Natixis SA is a France-based company engaged in banking, financial and investment services. The Company’s main business lines are: Corporate and Investment Banking, Investment Solutions, Specialized Financial Services and Financial Stake. Corporate and Investment Banking is comprised of advisory services for development projects, investment and risk management products, and financing of specific activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Natixis SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natixis SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.