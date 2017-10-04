Nationwide Fund Advisors Trims Stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI)

Nationwide Fund Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned approximately 0.31% of United Natural Foods worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNFI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 27.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 822,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,202,000 after purchasing an additional 175,812 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 148,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $973,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 1,644.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 149,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 141,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays PLC restated a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Argus upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.76.

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ UNFI) opened at 40.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.43. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.53 and a 1-year high of $49.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.03.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post $2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James P. Heffernan sold 2,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $126,076.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,790.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Traficanti sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $250,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,387.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,241 shares of company stock valued at $2,205,951. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc is a distributor and retailer of natural, organic and specialty products. The Company’s segments include Wholesale and Other. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic and specialty foods, produce and related products in the United States and Canada.

