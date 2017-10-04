Nationwide Fund Advisors Has $5.63 Million Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)

Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,558 shares during the quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned 0.20% of Pitney Bowes worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBI. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 54,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE PBI) opened at 14.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $18.20.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $821.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.90 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 15,666.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post $1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.23%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Cross Research downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Pitney Bowes Inc is a global technology company. The Company offers customer information management, location intelligence and customer engagement products and solutions to help its clients market to their customers, and shipping, mailing, and cross border e-commerce products and solutions that enable the sending of parcels and packages across the globe.

