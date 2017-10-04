Nationwide Fund Advisors Acquires 112,564 Shares of Atento S.A. (ATTO)

Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,564 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned about 0.73% of Atento worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Atento by 5.7% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 722,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Atento in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Atento by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 58,924 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Atento by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,622,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,635 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Atento by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,739,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,063,000 after purchasing an additional 390,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATTO shares. Bank of America Corporation increased their target price on Atento from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atento from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Atento from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut Atento from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atento in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) opened at 11.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $872.13 million, a PE ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66. Atento S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $473.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.12 million. Atento had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Atento S.A. will post $0.76 EPS for the current year.

Atento Profile

Atento SA is a provider of customer-relationship management and business-process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services and solutions in Latin America. The Company offers a portfolio of CRM BPO services, including customer care, sales, collections, back office and technical support. The Company operates through three segments: EMEA, Americas and Brazil.

