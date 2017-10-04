National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in National Oilwell Varco were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in National Oilwell Varco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in National Oilwell Varco by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in National Oilwell Varco during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Oilwell Varco during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in National Oilwell Varco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $35.00 target price on National Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 29th. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Scotiabank set a $37.00 price target on shares of National Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Shares of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE NOV) traded up 0.31% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.24. 137,565 shares of the stock traded hands. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.90 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average of $34.02. The firm’s market capitalization is $13.39 billion.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). National Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 33.24%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post ($0.41) earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. National Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is currently -3.31%.

About National Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc is an oilfield equipment manufacturer and technology provider. The Company operates through four segments: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies and Completion & Production Solutions. The Rig Systems segment makes and supports the capital equipment and integrated systems needed to drill oil and gas wells on land and offshore.

