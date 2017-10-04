National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG) Shares Bought by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Grid Transco, PLC were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC during the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Grid Transco, PLC by 29.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its stake in National Grid Transco, PLC by 1.2% in the second quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in National Grid Transco, PLC by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,707 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC raised its holdings in National Grid Transco, PLC by 229.9% in the second quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NGG shares. HSBC Holdings plc raised National Grid Transco, PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of National Grid Transco, PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup Inc. raised shares of National Grid Transco, PLC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid Transco, PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of National Grid Transco, PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid Transco, PLC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE NGG) traded up 0.32% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.67. The stock had a trading volume of 51,973 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.43. National Grid Transco, PLC has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $75.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.82 and its 200-day moving average is $66.27.

National Grid Transco, PLC Profile

National Grid plc is an electricity and gas utility company focused on transmission and distribution activities in electricity and gas in both the United Kingdom and the United States. The Company’s segments include UK Electricity Transmission, which is engaged in high voltage electricity transmission networks in Great Britain; UK Gas Transmission, which is the gas transmission network in Great Britain and United Kingdom liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage activities; UK Gas Distribution, which includes approximately four of the eight regional networks of Great Britain’s gas distribution system, and US Regulated, which includes gas distribution networks, electricity distribution networks and high voltage electricity transmission networks in New York, and New England and electricity generation facilities in New York.

