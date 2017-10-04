Myron W. Wentz Sells 40,000 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Myron W. Wentz sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $2,301,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) traded down 0.474% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.725. The company had a trading volume of 47,651 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average of $60.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.994 and a beta of 1.09. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $75.00.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $257.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.61 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post $3.79 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $64.60 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 46% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth about $691,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.7% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 7.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 711.5% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 91,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 80,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USNA shares. BidaskClub cut USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures science-based nutritional and personal care products. The Company operates as a direct selling company in two geographic regions: Americas and Europe, and Asia Pacific, which includes three sub-regions: Southeast Asia Pacific, Greater China and North Asia.

