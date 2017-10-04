Mv Management X, L.L.C. Sells 6,900,000 Shares of Roku Inc (ROKU) Stock

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) major shareholder Mv Management X, L.L.C. sold 6,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $96,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Roku Inc (ROKU) opened at 20.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is $326.05 million. Roku Inc has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average is $23.60.

About Roku

Roku, Inc is a United States-based company engaged in creating streaming platform for delivering entertainment to the television. The Company’s products include Roku 4, Roku 3, Roku 2, Roku 1, Roku Streaming Stick and accessories, such as cables, remote controls, power adapters and headphones. Its Roku streaming players and the Roku Streaming Stick are sold through retailers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Mexico and France.

