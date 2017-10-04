Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Position in Atrion Corporation (ATRI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 149.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Atrion Corporation worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRI. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in Atrion Corporation by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Atrion Corporation by 600.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atrion Corporation by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Atrion Corporation by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Atrion Corporation by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corporation (ATRI) opened at 684.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $644.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $582.35. Atrion Corporation has a 1-year low of $418.00 and a 1-year high of $691.95.

Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion Corporation had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $36.16 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atrion Corporation will post $9.90 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Atrion Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Atrion Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 26.88%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Atrion Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

In related news, Chairman Emile A. Battat sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.91, for a total transaction of $919,297.28. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 148,881 shares in the company, valued at $97,205,893.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corporation Company Profile

Atrion Corporation (Atrion) is engaged in developing and manufacturing products, primarily for medical applications. The Company’s medical products range from fluid delivery devices to ophthalmic and cardiovascular products. Its fluid delivery products include valves that promote infection control and needle safety.

